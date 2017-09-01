Amit Shah meets Mohan Bhagwat; RSS conclave discusses Kerala, West Bengal, J&K violence

Vrindavan: BJP president Amit Shah attended the coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on Friday and met RSS chief Mohan Bhgawat.

Forty allied organisations of the Sangh are also taking part in the event being chaired by the RSS chief.

At the end of today's session, Shah had a meeting with Bhagwat where frontline RSS functionaries including Dattatreya Hosabale, the Sangh's joint general secretary, Soni, Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal were present.

What transpired at the meeting was not yet known, but PTI quoted unconfirmed reports as saying that the rejig of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday came up for discussion.

Meanwhile, during the inaugural session of the meet, senior RSS leader Suresh Soni said that people had started accepting the RSS.

"There are three stages that any kind of work goes through - being ignored, opposed and acceptance. After overcoming the first two stages, now we are experiencing the acceptance of the society," he said.

Soni said the RSS and its affiliates would discuss and analyse the state of their collective activities apart from issues of national and global importance during the three day meet, a statement said.

Political killings of its workers in Kerala and West Bengal and the central government's efforts to normalise the situation in Kashmir figured prominently during the first day of the coordination meeting of the RSS.

"The sad state of affairs in West Bengal and Kerala was highlighted which most people don't have the courage to talk about" a senior RSS leader who attended the meeting told IANS.

He added that the BJP-led NDA government's 'tough stand' on the Kashmir issue was appreciated by the RSS.

A total of 16 sessions are scheduled over the three-day event, of which six were held on Friday.

Earlier, RSS prachar pramukh Manmohan Vaidya had called the meet a routine affair and had said it was a platform for all sections of the Sangh to share details of the work done by them in their respective fields.

(With Agency inputs)