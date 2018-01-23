Violence in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana ahead of 'Padmaavat' release - Top developments

Bhopal/Chandigarh: Violence and arson erupted in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Haryana ahead of Thursday's release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama "Padmaavat".

Following are some of the top developments:

- Protests and acts of vandalism were reported from various parts of Madhya Pradesh, including in Indore, Ujjain and Jhabua on Monday.

- Activists of Karni Sena, which is at the forefront of the anti-"Padmaavat" protests held a demonstration in Ujjain to demand a state-wide ban on the movie.

- They also staged blockades by burning tyres on roads connecting Ujjain to Nagda, Dewas to Maksi and Agar to Kota.

- The highway to Ujjain was blocked for hours, while police said that Karni Sena activists tried to hijack a truck and set it on fire in Indore.

- Deputy Inspector General Hari Narayan Chari Mishra told IANS that protesters were forcibly removed from many places.

- In Bhopal, members of the Rajput group held demonstration outside Jyoti Talkies and warned of consequences if the film was released.

- Violence was also reported from Haryana where some miscreants vandalised Kessel Mall in Kurukshetra late on Sunday.

- Abhishek Garg, Superintendent of Police, Kutukshetra, said that a case was registered against "unknown persons for rioting" after a group of people vandalised the mall.

- He said it was not known if they were protesting against the movie but "there is a possibility" that the vandalism was against the release of the film.

- In Rajasthan, Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Monday said he would not allow the movie be released "at any cost" and warned that if cinema halls went ahead with the release it would lead to an "enormous outburst of people".

- He also urged other state governments that want a ban to come together to approach the Supreme Court.

- "We will not allow the film to be released at any cost. The Supreme Court has directed the state governments to ensure release of the film, but not to us," Kalvai said.

- The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan seeking to block the release of the movie.

- The counsels for the two states on Monday mentioned the matter for urgent hearing seeking modification/clarification of the court's January 18 order that stayed notification/orders of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana government banning the release of the film in the three states.

- The court by the said order had directed that no state government would issue orders that might come in the way of the release of Bhansali directorial "Padmaavat" on January 25, 2018.

(With IANS inputs)

