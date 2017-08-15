close
Violence in the name of faith unacceptable: PM Narendra Modi to cow vigilantes

 In an obvious attack on cow vigilantes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said violence in the name of one's values was unacceptable.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 09:10
Violence in the name of faith unacceptable: PM Narendra Modi to cow vigilantes

New Delhi: In an obvious attack on cow vigilantes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said violence in the name of one's values was unacceptable.

"Violence in the name of one's belief is not something to be happy about. It will not be accepted in India. India is about peace, unity and amity. Casteism and communalism will not help us," he said in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort here.

"The poison of casteism and communalism can never be beneficial for our nation and should not be endorsed," he added.

Narendra Modi Independence Day 2017 Red Fort mob violence cow vigilantism

