VIRAL VIDEO: Sara Singh's mother cries, appeals to public not to vote for 'murderer' Amarmani Tripathi's son Amanmani

Maharajganj: Releasing a video on YouTube, Seema Singh, mother of Sara Singh, has appealed to public of Nautanwa (a legislative constituency in UP) not to vote for Amarmani Tripathi's son Amanmani in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the appeal video, Seema Singh can be seeing crying incessantly.

Here is the VIDEO:-

Amanmani was recently given ticket by the Samajwadi Party to contest Assembly elections in the state.

Sara Singh, Amanmani Tripat had died in a car accident in Firozabad on National Highway 2 in July last year. However, Aman Mani had escaped unhurt.

Based on a complaint by Sara's mother Seema Singh an FIR was registered against Aman Mani in Firozabad district. Singh had alleged that her daughter, who had married Amanmani at an Arya Samaj temple in Lucknow in July 2013, was murdered.

Amanmani's parents, Amarmani and Madhumani, were against the marriage, Seema Singh had said.

Amanmani, however, had claimed that Sara died in the road accident when they were on their way to New Delhi for a holiday.

After Singh had demanded that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav order a CBI investigation into the incident, the matter was referred to the central agency, which took over the probe from UP Police.

Amarmani Tripathi has been an MLA from Nautanwa, Uttar Pradesh four times. He is currently serving a life sentence in the Madhumita Shukla murder case with conspiracy to murder.