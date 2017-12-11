Virat and Anushka marry, Wikipedia pages receive almost immediate edits

NEW DELHI: Speculation had been running for days on whether Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were about to get married. But it took Wikipedia just about minutes to update Anushka's marital status.

The will-they-won't-they drama over the Virat-Anushka wedding ended in a whopping splash. The cricketer-actor duo got married in a ceremony in Italy's picturesque Tuscany. The events had Indian news media in a flurry. But Wikipedia was on the ball, thanks to a timely edit from a user named 'Krish!'.

The bio on Sharma's page promptly showed 'Spouse(s) Virat Kohli (m. 2017)'.

The change was made around the same time on Kohli's page too. However, where other personalities usually have bio, Kohli's page proudly displays his enviably battling stats. So, the fact that he is now married was added almost like a footnote in his 'Personal Life' section.

The user who made the quick change on Sharma's page, Krish!, has received a number of badges from Wikipedia for his contributions, especially for the page of another Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra. He has also received 'stars' for his contributions to the pages of a number of movies of Chopra.