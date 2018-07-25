हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli becomes richest Indian athlete to earn from Instagram

Skipper Virat Kohli earns Rs. 80 lakh per post on Instagram, according to Instagram scheduler Hopper HQ. The sponsored posts make Kohli 9th sportsperson on Instagram's rich list 2018 and 17th overall. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

With 23.2 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Kohli is currently receiving 120,000 USD per post. Hopper HQ takes into account engagement per post, the number of followers and the frequency of posts to find out who is earning the most.

Kohli is ranked above former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and American NBA star Stephen Curry. Curry and Mayweather settled for 110,000 USD and 107,000 USD per post respectively. 

The list, however, has been topped by Kylie Jenner who may earn up to 1 million US dollars through a post. 

The list also included Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo on the third rank who earns 750,000 USD per post. Footballer Neymar and Lionel Messi were not far behind in the list on 8th and 9th rank respectively earning 600,000 USD and 500,000 USD per post.

Last years topper Salena Gomez ranked second this year with 800,000 USD per post. 

Social media is surely making a sly shift from influencing people to earning money.

