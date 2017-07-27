close
Virbhadra Singh appears before CBI court in Delhi

ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:56
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh appeared before Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Thursday in connection with a disproportionate case filed against him.

Singh was accompanied by his wife.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet against Singh, his wife and seven others for allegedly accumulating assets of over Rs. 10 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income in March this year.

A Delhi Court had on July 7 allowed the Enforcement Directorate more time to file a supplementary charge-sheet against Singh, his wife and other accused in the case.

The court had adjourned the matter and extended the judicial custody of LIC agent Anand Chauhan till September 4.

The high court had earlier rejected a plea seeking quashing of proceedings registered by the Enforcement Directorate under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Himachal PradeshVirbhadra SinghCentral Bureau of InvestigationchargesheetCustodyCourt

