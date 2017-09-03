Virendra Kumar, MoS Ministry of Women and Child Development, Minority Affairs - Profile

New Delhi: Here is the profile of Virendra Kumar, MoS Ministry of Women and Child Development, MoS Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Virendra Kumar is a six-term Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh. He is presently the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on labour, and has been chairman of the joint committee on office of profit and member of National Social Security Board. During his stint in parliament, he has been a member of the committees on labour and welfare, welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, privileges, petroleum and natural gas. He was also a part of the JP movement and went to jail for 16 months under MISA during the Emergency. Hailing from the scheduled caste community, Kumar is said to have worked for removing the caste and class barriers. He has also built orphanages, schools and old age homes. He holds a Masters degree in Economics and a Ph.D. in Child Labour.