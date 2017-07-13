Visa application of Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother is under review: Pakistan foreign office

New Delhi: The visa application of jailed Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother is “under review”, Pakistan's foreign office said on Thursday.

India had earlier requested Pakistan to allow Avantika Jadhav to meet her son, who was sentenced to death by a military court for espionage in April.

Citing foreign office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, the online edition of the Pakistani daily Dawn reported that her visa is currently under review.

During the weekly press briefing, he also alleged that "conditions" were being placed on visa applications of Pakistani patients seeking treatment in India.

The International Court of Justice on May 18 stayed the execution of Jadhav and also endorsed the Indian request for consular access to him.

The Pakistan government has come under a lot of criticism for the "mishandling" of the case at ICJ.

Jadhav's case is the latest flashpoint in the tensions between Pakistan and India. The two countries last faced off at the ICJ 18 years ago when Islamabad sought its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.