Vistara flight aborts landing twice due to dead bird on Delhi runway

New Delhi: An Air Vistara flight from Kochi had to abort landing twice on Tuesday morning after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed that there was a dead bird on the runway at Delhi's IGI Airport.

The Vistara flight UK-882 had to go-around (abort landing) twice after warning messages from ATC in Delhi, reported news agency ANI. It is only in its third attempt that permission was granted for landing because the dead bird - the reason for the first two denials - had been removed.

There is a risk of plane tyres bursting if it is in high speed during takeoff or landing and hits debris, including dead birds on the runway. As a safety precaution, ATCs around the world usually deny takeoff and landings when a dead bird or any other debri is spotted on the runway. An incident similar to the one on Tuesday occurred in 2016 when an Air India flight bound for Dubai from Delhi was aborted for the same reason. In the same year, Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport had to be shut for 90 minutes for the same reason.