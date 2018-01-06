Vistara to launch international operations from second half of 2018

New Delhi: Vistara, the joint venture passenger carrier of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, plans to commence international operations from the second half of 2018 and will add Chennai to its growing domestic network from next month.

According to the full-service passenger carrier`s Chief Executive Leslie Thng, the airline will have a fleet of 22 aircraft by May 2018 and will then be in a position to commence international flight operations.

Current regulations require domestic passenger carriers to at least have a fleet of 20 aircraft before starting international operations.

On the question of bidding for flag carrier Air India, Thng told reporters here, that the decision for the same lay with Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

However, he added that the first priority for the promoters is to expand Vistara`s domestic operations.

On Friday, the full-service carrier announced the addition of Chennai to its network, effective from February 15, 2018.

At present, the airline serves 22 destinations with over 700 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 17 Airbus A320 aircraft.

