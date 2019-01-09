VK Singh slams Congress for asking questions over Rafale deal

NEW DELHI - Union Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Wednesday slammed the Congress for asking questions from the BJP on Rafale fighter jets deal.

"Before they (Congress) seek answers,they must give a few answers. The nation needs to know why did this deal not go through when everything had been done. At the last minute, it was dropped. Can Congress explain? Can they explain why it wasn't given to HAL," the minister said.

Earlier, Singh had taken a dig at those criticising the Rafale deal calling them illiterate. "Those who are making accusations are illiterate. They don't have any knowledge about it. So it won't be right to further comment on it," Singh had said.

On January 4, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had attacked Congress during a debate on Rafale fighter jets deal in Lok Sabha. Addressing the Lower House, Sitharaman had said that the Congress was shedding crocodile’s tears for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. She added that the Congress should have helped the HAL by giving the VVIP chopper contract to HAL and not AgustaWestland.

“When Congress had the chance, they preferred AgustaWestland, not HAL, to build helicopters. This was because HAL would have given them helicopters and nothing else,” said the Defence Minister.