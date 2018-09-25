Vote-bank politics has destroyed nation like termites: PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress in MP

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a scathing attack on the Congress party and said that the 125-year-old party has been seeking the support of non-existent and smaller political parties for its survival. The PM also urged the Grand Old Party to shun arrogance and do some sort of introspection as to why it has been reduced to 44 seats in Lok Sabha.
The PM also referred to the Congress party's allegations on Rafale fighter jet deal and said, "Opposition indulges in mud-slinging because it finds it easier than debating on issues like development. The more mud you (Congress) sling, the more lotus will bloom.''
Accusing the Congress party of appeasing minorities for vote-bank politics, the PM said, ''The vote-bank politics of Congress has destroyed the nation like termites.''
''Such is the condition of the more than 100 years old party that they are seeking certificates of much smaller parties. Had they done some introspection in the last four years then such a situation would not have arisen,'' PM Modi said while addressing party workers in Bhopal.
Referring to Congress party's effort to stitch a ''grand alliance'' of like-minded parties to oust BJP from power in the 2019 polls, the PM said, ''Mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance) has been formed due to fear of losing elections.''
During his speech, the PM also underlined the importance of grassroot-level workers in BJP and said that it is a matter of pride for the party to be the world's largest political outfit.
"We are proud of the fact that BJP has a government in 19 states of the country. UPA government never allowed a BJP-led state to function. Congress has only divided the nation. We have to eliminate the politics of vote-bank," PM Modi said.
While reiterating that the BJP government is committed to its goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the PM said, ''Our government believes in social justice and will continue to work for the welfare of its people.''
The PM made these remarks while addressing a mega congregation of BJP workers in Bhopal, an event which was organised just ahead of the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.
The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' (grand assembly of party workers), was held on the occasion of birth anniversary of 'Hindutva' icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.
''The nation can never forget Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia and Deendayal Upadhyay. These three personalities have worked for the betterment of the poeple, have led the people to great achievements,'' PM Modi said.
The event, organised at Jambooree Maidan in the BHEL locality, was believed to be the "world's largest congregation of political workers," which was also addressed by the party chief Amit Shah and other top leaders including Uma Bhaarti and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
The venue has been named as "Atal Mahakumbh Parisar" in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away in New Delhi in August.
BJP chief Amit Shah also launched a blistering attack on Congress at the party's massive show of strength. Terming Manmohan Singh-led UPA government a 'failure', the Bharatiya Janata Party national president said that Rahul Gandhi is just 'daydreaming' of winning polls.
''The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to rid the country of illegal migrants, party president Amit Shah said during his speech.
Shah also mentioned the National Register of Citizens in Assam in which over 40 lakh individuals were found to be "illegal".
He said the Congress raised a lot of noise on the possible deportation of the migrants but "the BJP has decided that it will force them out".
Shah urged the party members to create "strong winds" in favour of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh which can eventually turn into a "tsunami" in the general elections next year.
The BJP workers' congregation began at 10 am with a musical concert of singer Kailash Kher.
An estimated 10 lakh party workers from 65,000 polling booths spread across 230 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh attended the event. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party organisational general secretary Ramlal and central and state ministers and other senior leaders also attended the congregation.
Tight security arrangements were made in Bhopal ahead of PM Modi`s visit.
Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Makrand Deuskar, said, "5,000 police personnel will be deployed. Bhopal police have done elaborate planning on traffic. The Prime Minister is Special Protection Group (SPG) protectee and security arrangements will be done accordingly."