VSU Nellore releases UG degree results, check www.simhapuriuniv.ac.in

NELLORE: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), Nellore has released the results for undergraduate BA, BSc, BBA, BBM, BCom, BCA first year, second year and third-year degree courses.

The VSU had conducted the exams in December 2017.

Besides the UG degree results, the VSU has also declared the revaluation result for UG (CBCS) II and IV Semester Examination conducted in April 2017.

Both the results are available on the Vikrama Simhapuri University's official website- simhapuriuniv.ac.in.

Students would need their registration number to check results on the university's official website.

Steps To Check VSU Exam Result 2017

1. Go to VSU official website: www.simhapuriuniv.ac.in

2.Click on the result tab.

3. Click on the respective result link for your course.

4.Enter your registration number.

5. Click on submit and view your result.

Students can check the revaluation results by following the same process.

The VSU management will notify about the process to apply for revaluation in due process of time.