VVIP chopper scam: CBI charges former IAF chief SP Tyagi, nine others

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 18:32
VVIP chopper scam: CBI charges former IAF chief SP Tyagi, nine others
File image

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed chargesheet against former IAF chief SP Tyagi and nine others in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

The chargesheet in the Rs 450 crore chopper deal bribery case was filed before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar.

It also names others including Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev alias Julie and advocate Gautam Khaitan.

CBI had alleged that Khaitan was the "brain" behind how the bribe money reached India and several firms, through which the money travelled, came into existence and that Sanjeev was known to alleged European middleman Carlo Gerosa, PTI reported.

71-year old Tyagi, who had retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev and Khaitan were arrested on December 9 last year by the agency in connection with the case.

These accused are currently on bail.

On January 1, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with AgustaWestland for supplying VVIP choppers to IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of paying kickbacks for securing the deal.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

VVIP Chopper ScamCBIFormer IAF chiefSP Tyagi

