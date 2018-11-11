हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Agra

Want to change Agra's name to 'Agravan', will talk to Adityanath: BJP MLA

Adding to the name changing spree, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Agra Jagan Prasad Garg on Sunday said that the state's name has no meaning and should be changed too. 

Want to change Agra&#039;s name to &#039;Agravan&#039;, will talk to Adityanath: BJP MLA
Image Courtesy: ANI

Adding to the name changing spree, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Agra Jagan Prasad Garg on Sunday said that the state's name has no meaning and should be changed too. 

Garg said that Agra was called "Agravan" about 5,000 years ago and should be renamed, news agency ANI reported. Garg added that the Agrawal community lived in Agra due to which the name should be changed. "Agra word has no meaning, doesn't make sense," Garg added. 

Garg added that he will take up the matter with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

Adityanath, who has changed the names of a few town and places in Uttar Pradesh, has been receiving flak for the same.

Adityanath changed the name of Mughal Sarai railway station to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction. Faizabad's name was changed to Ayodhya and Allahabad's name was changed to Prayagraj by the UP government. 

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday reacted to Yogi Adityanath government's spree of changing names and said that this is all part of a drama to distract the backward and oppressed when they raise their voice to demand the rights. 

Rajbhar said that the BJP should change names of three of their ministers - National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, UP Minister Mohsin Raza - if the party feels that Mughalsarai and Faizabad were named after Mughals. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
AgraAgravanUttar PradeshBJPYogi Adityanath

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close