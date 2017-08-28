Want to save Article 35-A as a private party: Omar Abdullah

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing of a petition seeking the abrogation of Article 35-A, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah expressed his desire to fight the "conspiracy" as a private political party.

"We want to fight this legally. We have been thinking about it for a very long time within the party. We have decided that we will stand up against this as a private party," he said, while speaking to ANI.

He also said that the talks have been with a few lawyers in Delhi regarding this matter and the NC will soon make a formal request to the Supreme Court to contest the judgment as a private party.

The SC is hearing a petition filed by an NGO 'Jammu Kashmir Study Centre' seeking to dissolve Article 35-A, which confers special rights and privileges on permanent residents of J&K and debars non-residents from buying land or property, getting a government job or voting in State Assembly elections.

The next hearing of the case, which was to be held on August 29, would now be held after Diwali.