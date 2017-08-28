close
Want to save Article 35-A as a private party: Omar Abdullah

Ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing of a petition seeking the abrogation of Article 35-A, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah expressed his desire to fight the "conspiracy" as a private political party.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:16
Want to save Article 35-A as a private party: Omar Abdullah
File photo

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing of a petition seeking the abrogation of Article 35-A, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah expressed his desire to fight the "conspiracy" as a private political party.

"We want to fight this legally. We have been thinking about it for a very long time within the party. We have decided that we will stand up against this as a private party," he said, while speaking to ANI.

He also said that the talks have been with a few lawyers in Delhi regarding this matter and the NC will soon make a formal request to the Supreme Court to contest the judgment as a private party.

The SC is hearing a petition filed by an NGO 'Jammu Kashmir Study Centre' seeking to dissolve Article 35-A, which confers special rights and privileges on permanent residents of J&K and debars non-residents from buying land or property, getting a government job or voting in State Assembly elections.

The next hearing of the case, which was to be held on August 29, would now be held after Diwali. 

Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirSupreme CourtArticle 35-A

