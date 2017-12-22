हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Want to save yourself from mobile radiation? Learn it from Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar today surprised everyone when he came to the Parliament wearing a fancy prop.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 22, 2017, 14:49 PM IST
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar surprised everyone when he came to attend the proceedings in the Parliament wearing a fancy prop.

Union Minister came to the Parliament to attend the winter session carrying a purple handset attached to his mobile phone, according to ANI.

The senior BJP leader was carrying the landline-receiver in order to safeguard himself from the harmful radiation released by mobile phones.

Javedkar was clicked with the landline-receiver by the photo-journalists waiting outside the Parliament and the images soon became viral on the internet. 

Though he willingly allowed the press photographers to click his pictures, he did not specify why he was carrying the fancy prop.

This comes in the light of concerns that radiation from cell phones or mobiles may cause serious health problems and even cause cancer. However, no major research so far has categorically stated that low levels of radiation emitted from cell phones pose a serious threat to the human body.

The Department of Public Health, California, recently issued fresh guidelines on cell phone radiation, cautioning it may be dangerous. 

