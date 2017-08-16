close
Want to strengthen ties with India: Russian President Vladimir Putin's I-Day greetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted India on its Independence Day.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 21:53

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has greeted India on its Independence Day and expressed readiness to strengthen the "special privileged partnership" in the interest of peoples of the two countries and to ensure international stability and security.

Responding to the message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I thank President Putin for his greetings on India's Independence Day."

In his message, Putin praised India's economic, social and other achievements, and "noted that the country has earned the respect it deserved on the international stage", according to a statement issued by Kremlin, the Russian President's office.

It quoted Putin as saying that Russia-India ties have always been based on friendship and mutual respect.

"The two countries have a long track record of fruitful bilateral cooperation in all areas, and coordinating efforts in resolving important matters on the regional and global agendas," the Russian President said.

"Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue joint efforts to strengthen the special privileged partnership between Russia and India in the interests of the friendly peoples of the two countries, and with a view to ensuring international stability and security," the statement added.

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom also extended the greetings on India's Independence Day.

PM Modi thanked him for the greetings. 

TAGS

IndiaRussiaNarendra ModiVladimir PutinI-Day greetingsIndependence Day

