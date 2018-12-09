Wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Kishtwar police on Sunday arrested a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Reyaz Ahmad in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishwar district.

Ahmad is known for luring youths into terrorism and encouraging them to join militants in terrorist activities.

Ahmad is a resident of Sounder Dachhan village and a close associate of hardcore terrorist Mohammad Amin alias 'Jhangir' and was arrested by a police party based on specific information from the town, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Rajinder Gupta said.

He said several pictures of Ahmad holding an AK assault rifle had gone viral on social media in the recent past and his name also surfaced during interrogation of two of his associates who were arrested in the town on July 1.

Following the arrest of his two associates, a case was registered at the Kishtwar police station.

The officer said Ahmad was also involved in another case related to militancy in the Parimpora locality of Srinagar.

"Some more arrests and recoveries are expected at his disclosure," the officer said, adding he was a "hardcore motivator encouraging local youth to join militancy".

Jehangir is the longest surviving terrorist active in the Kishtwar belt, he said.

