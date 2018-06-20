हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Delhi

Warm morning in Delhi, maximum likely to touch 41 degrees

Relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 8.30 AM.

Warm morning in Delhi, maximum likely to touch 41 degrees

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a warm morning today with the minimum temperature settling two notches above the season's average at 29.8 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department forecast mainly clear sky for the rest of the day with the maximum temperature expected to be 41 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 8.30 AM, he said.

 The maximum temperature settled at 39.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius. 

Tags:
New DelhiIndia Meteorological Department

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close