Was another student involved? CBI probes new angle

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the role of another student in the Ryan murder case, said sources in the agency.

On Wednesday, the CBI apprehended a Class 11 student of Ryan International School for the murder of the seven-year-old student. The second student allegedly accompanied the arrested Ryan student.

The agency is also verifying the statements of gardener and Physical Education instructor given to local police.

On September 8, seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit near the school washroom. Days later, bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested by state police in connection with the murder. At the time, both Kumar's family and Pradyuman's family hinted towards a larger conspiracy behind the case and that the bus conductor is being framed.

Later, CBI took over the investigation. After analysing the CCTV footage and circumstantial evidence, the agency arrested the 16-year-old senior student. The conductor was given a clean chit.

The student allegedly had a history of unruly behaviour and had murdered the victim to postpone the semester exams and the parent-teacher-meeting. He was also seen with the murder weapon inside the school on the day of the incident, said CBI.

The accused has confessed to his crime in front of his father, who's a lawyer, during CBI interrogation. He allegedly purchased the knife to Sohna Market.

A four-member CBI team also visited the school with the accused minor to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the September 8 murder.

On Thursday, bus conductor's family alleged that the Gurgaon police 'tortured' and 'drugged' Kumar to force a confession.