Watch 69th Republic day Parade Live

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 69th Republic Day on January 26 by showcasing its military prowess, culture and diversity in the presence of leaders of the 10 ASEAN nations who will attend the event as chief guests. There will be a march past by the Army personnel carrying the ASEAN flag at the Republic Day parade, where 23 tableaux, including those representing various states, ministries, the All India Radio (AIR) among others, will roll down the Rajpath.

The ASEAN, founded in 1967, comprises Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei. The ASEAN leaders, here to attend the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, will be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade which was termed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "historic and unprecedented".

Here is where you can watch the full parade: