Watch: Afghan Army woman officers get training in India to fight Taliban back home

CHENNAI: As many as twenty women officers from Afghanistan Army have arrived at the Officers' Training Academy in Chennai for a training program.

The program aims at honing the skills of these women officers to combat Taliban. This training will also play a role in strengthening India's relations with the war-torn country.

Dressed in their camouflage uniform, the female officers wear traditional hijab during the training process.

They have defied their family and fought with the society to serve their nation.

During the 20-day program at the Officers' Academy, they are trained in weaponry, signals, maps, compasses, communications and computers.

