Watch - Arun Jaitley gets annoyed as man asks for Hindi translation of bullet train, reprimands heckler

On September 14, PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had laid in Ahmadabad the foundation stone of the country's first 508-km high-speed bullet train.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 23:21
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was visibly annoyed on Sunday when a man interrupted him during an event and sought to know the Hindi equivalent of bullet train.

As Jaitley was talking about the bullet train initiative of the Narendra Modi government and rued that most debates on the issue he came across in India were 'ill-informed', a man in the audience stood up.

"What is a bullet train called in Hindi? Don't use English words while speaking in Hindi," the man said.

Jaitley then told him, "Be a little serious, please. You have been noticed once, try to be serious."

On September 14, PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had laid in Ahmadabad the foundation stone of the country's first 508-km high-speed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. 

Watch the video below (courtesy - ANI):

(With IANS inputs)

