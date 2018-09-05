Watch: Asian Games bronze medallist Divya Kakran lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal

Indian wrestler Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal in the recently concluded 18th edition of Asian Games in Indonesia, on Wednesday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at an event organised in the national capital to facilitate sportspersons.

In an interaction with the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, the wrestler said that he did not even receive her calls despite assuring all help after she won a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

“When I won gold in Commonwealth Games, you had congratulated me, and also assured all help. You had asked me about my requirements, I had even given it to you in written. But you did not even receive my phone calls after it,” said Divya Kakran, who brought laurels to the country in the Asian Games.

Highlighting her achievements while representing Delhi at major sporting events, she said, “When I was 19, I won gold bronze medal for Delhi. I have given 12 gold medals to Delhi. Even when I got gold medal in Asian championship, nothing was done.”

The wrestler said that though everyone was congratulating and wishing her luck now, no one ever came forward to help her when she was actually in need of the support. “Do less for us now, but help us when we really need it. If we get the help at the right time, we can give our 100%. I could have even won a gold instead of bronze,” she said.

Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal in 68 kg freestyle wrestling event at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia, had played for Delhi from 2011 to 2017. However, she switched to Uttar Pradesh as she was not provided any facility by the Delhi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken to microblogging site Twitter on August 21 to congratulate Divya for her achievement at the Asian Games.