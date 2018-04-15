Watch: Audience showers wads of notes as singer Kirtidan Gadhvi performs on stage

It was an unusual scene in Navsari in Gujarat when a singer, Kirtidan Gadhvi, performed on a stage full of notes. As he performed playing a harmonium, members of the audience showered wads of notes on him, filling the stage with currencies.

#WATCH: People shower wads of notes on Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi during an event in Navsari's Chikhli (14.04.2018) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/3XyDUtJgYW — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

A video of the performance, held on Saturday, released by news agency ANI showed audience members wads of notes in front of the stage. A female member of the audience was seen standing on the stage and showering notes as the singer continued his performance.

Later, she was joined by a young girl, with a bundle of notes in her hand, showering them on Gadhvi.

Such scenes are often visible in Gadhvi’s shows when audience members throng the stage and shower notes on him. Videos of his earlier performances show a similar scene.