A video clip of a tribute to Shashi Kapoor played on BBC has gone viral on social media.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 05, 2017, 09:44 AM IST
Watch: BBC confuses Shashi Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and Big B; receives flak

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 79. Tributes poured in from all quarters for the actor who is remembered as the ultimate "charm house" of Bollywood.

His demise was a news not just in India but abroad too. A video clip of one of the tributes to the actor played on BBC has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows that while paying respect to the late actor, the channel played the footage of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The channel faced backlash on social media with users seeking an apology for the mistake:

Accepting the mistake, Editor - BBC Paul Royall apologised for the error. "#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset," he tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, a national news channel in India also committed a faux pas by tweeting Shashi Tharoor instead of Shashi Kapoor. "We're getting condolence calls in the office. Reports of my demise are, if not exaggerated, at least premature. #ShashiKapoor," Tharoor had tweeted on Monday.

The actor-producer took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at 5:20 am on December4.

He made his debut as a leading man in the 1961 film "Dharmputra" and went on to appear in more than 116 films during the '70s and until the mid '80s.

Among his memorable films were "Deewar", "Kabhie Kabhie", "Namak Halal" and "Kaala Pathar".

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and received cinema's prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award in 2015. 

