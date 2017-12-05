Watch: BBC confuses Shashi Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and Big B; receives flak

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 79. Tributes poured in from all quarters for the actor who is remembered as the ultimate "charm house" of Bollywood.

His demise was a news not just in India but abroad too. A video clip of one of the tributes to the actor played on BBC has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows that while paying respect to the late actor, the channel played the footage of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The channel faced backlash on social media with users seeking an apology for the mistake:

Hang on @bbcnews Shashi Kapoor has died not Amitabh Bachan or Rishi Kapoor, who you've weirdly used to illustrate the story. pic.twitter.com/48jo6DGjU6 — Media Diversified (@WritersofColour) December 4, 2017

Shocking to note @BBC insults a veteran actor Shashi Kapoor by showing clips of @SrBachchan & @chintskap whilst reporting his death today!!!@BBC must apologize!!! Clearly they have no clue. RIP Shashi Kapoor ___ pic.twitter.com/XMT4QJCy53 — GABBAR (@Gabbar_food) December 4, 2017

Did BBC News at 10 cover the Shashi Kapoor story but just showed footage of Amitabh Bhachan and Rishi Kapoor? I'm no Bollywood expert but that's what it looked like to me. My sister thought Amitabh had died as well!? _ — Trishna Bharadia (@TrishnaBharadia) December 4, 2017

@paulroyall I hope you now have a photograph of the real Shashi Kapoor? Poor man can't even rest in peace because the BBC credited another 'brown person ' with his work. #NotTheSame — Graeme (@Lurganexile) December 4, 2017

@BBCNews Too bad BBC News at 10 you broadcasted the news of Shashi Kapoors demise with film snippets of Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in it, two completely wrong and totally alive actors. Correct film, Kabhi Kabhi, but wrong actors aired. Very stupid and rude indeed! — Dee Akther (@DeeAkther) December 4, 2017

State of the BBC news researchers now! __ shocking error ... RIP Shashi Kapoor __ — Neil Sheane-Smith (@NeilSheane) December 4, 2017

I'm really annoyed about the BBC Shashi Kapoor thing. DOES ANYONE GIVE A DAMN? If you do, please tweet the editor @paulroyall — Aasmah Mir (@AasmahMir) December 4, 2017

Accepting the mistake, Editor - BBC Paul Royall apologised for the error. "#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset," he tweeted on Tuesday.

#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset. — Paul Royall (@paulroyall) December 4, 2017

On Monday, a national news channel in India also committed a faux pas by tweeting Shashi Tharoor instead of Shashi Kapoor. "We're getting condolence calls in the office. Reports of my demise are, if not exaggerated, at least premature. #ShashiKapoor," Tharoor had tweeted on Monday.

The actor-producer took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at 5:20 am on December4.

He made his debut as a leading man in the 1961 film "Dharmputra" and went on to appear in more than 116 films during the '70s and until the mid '80s.

Among his memorable films were "Deewar", "Kabhie Kabhie", "Namak Halal" and "Kaala Pathar".

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and received cinema's prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award in 2015.