हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Police

Watch: Bihar cops thrash commandant after ailing lady constable dies

The commandant had reportedly refused to grant leave to the lady constable.

Watch: Bihar cops thrash commandant after ailing lady constable dies
ANI Photo

Patna: Responsible for maintaining law and order, cops in Bihar took law in their own hands and shred it to pieces when they thrashed a commandant for reportedly not granting leaving to an ailing lady constable. The woman later passed away.

Police personnel, enraged after the death of their colleague, decided to surround the commandant in big numbers and unleashed a barrage of assaults on him. Some of them were even seen thrashing him with batons and other sharp objects even as the commandant struggles to escape from the scene with a bloodied head.

 

 

The violent form of protest from the cops is likely to cause massive embarrassment to the Bihar Police which has a rather tarnished and much-maligned image even otherwise.

Little wonder then that officials have called for calm and have assured that the matter would be investigated.

Tags:
Bihar PolicePatna police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close