हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NMCH waterlogging

Watch: Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey evades questions on waterlogging in NMCH ICU

Bihar Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mangal Pandey on Sunday evaded questions on water logging inside the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna.

Watch: Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey evades questions on waterlogging in NMCH ICU

Bihar Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mangal Pandey on Sunday evaded questions on water logging inside the intensive care unit (ICU) ward of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna.

Pandey was in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh to attend an event when reporters asked him about the waterlogging situation in NMCH, Patna, but he refused to speak anything in response and walked away without giving any clarification or assurance on the same.

After incessant rainfall in Patna, pictures and videos of waterlogging in wards of NMCH had emerged on social media. Apart from the road outside the hospital the corridors, wards and even the intensive care unit of the hospital was waterlogged.

In the pictures and videos, patients could be seen lying on beds submerged in water. In a video released by news agency ANI, fishes could also be seen in the logged water in the ICU.

Reacting to the same, Congress leader Salman Khurshid had taken a dig at the authorities over lack of infrastructure saying “fishes must have come to the hospital to get treatment”.

The ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) had dismissed the criticism saying that the level of road along NMCH was higher and hence the water got logged in the hospital premises. The party assured that Nitish Kumar government had taken cognisance of the issue and initiated swift action to resolve the same.

This came even as the situation continued to worsen in the Bihar capital dur to continuous rain. Bailley road, which is a lifeline for commuters in the Bihar capital, was closed for commuters as a part of it caved in due to heavy rains.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also visited the site of the incident to take stock of the situation. Speaking to mediapersons, he said that a thorough probe would be conducted and those found guilty would not be spared.

Tags:
NMCH waterloggingPatna hospital waterloggingBihar RainPatna rainMangal Pandey

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close