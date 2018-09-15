हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Watch: Bike catches fire at petrol pump, man sustains burn injuries

The man, identified as Alvin, sustained burn injuries.

ANI photo

New Delhi: A bike and its rider caught fire when the biker started it after refuelling at a petrol pump in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday. The man, identified as Alvin, sustained burn injuries.

In a disturbing video posted by news agency ANI, the bike is seen catching fire with the rider sitting on it.

The 28-second video showed the harrowing experience of Alvin who saw his bike in flames soon after refuelling.

The incident took place after he paid the amount and started his bike. He, however, jumped off from the bike and managed to save his life.

Alvin was immediately admitted to a local hospital. The police have, meanwhile, initiated an investigation into the matter.

Tamil NaduTirunelveliPetrol pump

