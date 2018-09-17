हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Watch: BJP leader manhandles auto driver for enquiring about hike in fuel prices

Fuel prices have gone through roof, thereby burning a hole in the pockets of consumers.

Watch: BJP leader manhandles auto driver for enquiring about hike in fuel prices
ANI photo

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Kalidass on Monday sparked a controversy after he was seen pushing and hitting an auto rickshaw driver in a video that went viral on social media.

In the video, the auto driver is seen standing behind Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan while she is speaking to the media. The driver asked Soundararajan about the rise in fuel prices after which Kalidass, who was standing next to her, was seen elbowing the elderly man quite a couple of times.

Media reports suggest that Kalidass lost his cool as the driver asked the Tamil Nadu BJP chief about skyrocketing hike in fuel prices.

Fuel prices have gone through roof, thereby burning a hole in the pockets of consumers. Fuel prices in the country have been going up almost daily since August 1. They fell only once on August 13 and have been on record levels for nearly two weeks now.

Fuel prices are the steepest in Maharashtra and the lowest in Andaman and Nicobar.

The Centre has been facing a lot of flak lately for not implementing stringent measures to curb prices. As per the country's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the rupee.

Tags:
Tamil NaduV KalidassBJP

