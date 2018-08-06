Watch: BJP’s OP Sharma calls AAP’s Amanatullah Khan ‘terrorist, Fanney Khan’ in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly witnessed a rare unruly scene on Monday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA OP Sharma referred to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan as a “terrorist” and “Fanney Khan”.

In the middle of his address to the Assembly, the BJP MLA lost his cool due to disruption by AAP members, and told Khan, “Kyun aatankwadiyon ki tarah baat kar raha hai, aadmiyon ki tarah baat kar (why are you talking like a terrorist? Talk like a human being).”

#WATCH: "Antankvadiyon ki tarah baat mat kar" — BJP MLA OP Sharma to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan during a verbal spat inside Delhi Assembly. pic.twitter.com/x2SFFMntF5 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2018

He further dared the AAP MLA to get into a confrontation with him saying, “Zada Lakdi mat le faltu, zada Fanney Khan mat ban (don’t mess with me, don’t try to be a ‘Fanney Khan’).”

His statement evoked angry reactions by the members of the ruling party. Amanatullah Khan rose from his chair and even walked toward the BJP leader’s seat. He was, however, stopped by other members of the Assembly.

The Speaker got the word “terrorist” expunged from the record, and asked the members to not disrupt the House. Though he requested Sharma to continue his speech, the BJP MLA refused to do the same saying there was no point in him speaking as the AAP members would not let him speak.

Amanatullah Khan is currently out on bail in connection with alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The senior bureaucrats had alleged that he was manhandled by Khan and other AAP MLAs during a meeting at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.