Madhya Pradesh

Watch: BJP youth wing leader in Madhya Pradesh fires celebratory shots, complaint filed

The complaint was filed at the Bairagarh police station and police have started investigating the matter. Interestingly, celebratory firing is banned in Madhya Pradesh. 

Watch: BJP youth wing leader in Madhya Pradesh fires celebratory shots, complaint filed

Congress leader Ashok Maran on Sunday filed a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Rahul Rajput after a purportedly video showed Rajput indulging in celebratory firing during his birthday celebrations in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The complaint was filed at the Bairagarh police station and police have started investigating the matter. Interestingly, celebratory firing is banned in Madhya Pradesh. 

In a video, which went viral, Rajput along with BJYM`s Nitin Dubey can be seen firing air shots. When asked about the same, BJP`s Rahul Kothari defended Rajput saying, "We need to understand when this happened and under what conditions. Party workers visible in the video are good workers. We need to obtain all details related to this incident."

Rajput said on the request of one of his party workers, he and Dubey fired rounds from a Chinese-made air gun. "I am a responsible person. It was a China-made air gun and not my licensed revolver. Our workers were celebrating my birthday. One of the workers requested me and Nitin to fire so we used his air gun to fire in the air," Rajput claimed.

Mahendra Singh Chouhan, in charge of Bairagarh police station confirmed that a complaint, along with video clips as proof, had been received. "Celebratory firing even using a licensed gun is a violation of the law," said Chouhan.

