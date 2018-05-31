Watch bypoll results Live streaming on Zee 24 Ghanta News Channel for Maheshtala constituency

NEW DELHI: The counting of votes for bypolls to four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats has begun on Thursday. The polling was conducted on May while the re-polling was held on May 30.

The Lok Sabha constituencies where votes are being counted are Kairana (Uttar Pradesh), Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar (Maharashtra) and Nagaland parliamentary constituency while the 10 assembly seats are Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).

A positive outcome is necessary for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to maintain its majority in the Lok Sabha. The results will also test the mettle of a united opposition with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Maheshtala seat in West Bengal, which was held by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), fell vacant as MLA Kasturi Das died in February. He too had represented the constituency twice.