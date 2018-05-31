Watch bypoll results Live streaming on Zee Bihar and Jharkhand News Channel for Jokihat, Gomia and Silli

RANCHI: In a few hours from now, the results of Bihar's Jokihat and Jharkhand's Gomia and Silli Assembly bypoll constituencies will begin. The chief parties in the fray are Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

In Jharkhand, the Gomia bypoll was necessitated after sitting Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Yogendra Prasad Mahto was expelled following his conviction in coal theft case. Similarly, the Silli seat fell vacant after the sitting JMM MLA Amit Mahto was convicted in a criminal assault case in March this year.

In Bihar, Sarfaraz Alam had won the Jokihat assembly seat on Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) ticket. He later contested from RJD ticket and resigned in April from the post of MLA after his victory in the Araria Lok Sabha by-poll.

The counting is underway for seven more Assembly seats -- Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Chengannur (Kerala), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).