Watch bypoll results Live streaming on Zee Sangam News Channel for Noorpur constituency, Tharali assembly constituency

NEW DELHI: The counting of votes for bypolls to four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats has begun on Thursday. The polling was conducted on May while the re-polling was held on May 30.

The Lok Sabha constituencies where votes are being counted are Kairana (Uttar Pradesh), Bhandara-Gondia and Palghar (Maharashtra) and Nagaland parliamentary constituency while the 10 assembly seats are Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).

WATCH the Live streaming of by-election results here

The seat of Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan. Chouhan was a two-time MLA from here. Tharali seat in Uttarakhand is reserved for the member of scheduled castes. The by-poll was necessitated after the death of the BJP MLA Magan Lal Shah in February.