Watch: Daredevil Indian women naval officers brave storm in Pacific Ocean

New Delhi: India's first-all women sailing crew recently encountered a menacing storm en route Falkland Islands but displayed exemplary courage and skill to navigate their way to safety.

The Indian Navy released a video of the team of six women naval officers who encountered a storm on the Pacific Islands. The video sends shivers down the spine as the women can be seen masterfully steering a swaying their 17-metre yacht - INSV Tarini, under the battering rain.

#WATCH: 6 women naval officers on INSV Tarini, trained at Ocean Sailing Node, brave their way through a storm in the Pacific Ocean while on the way to Falkland Islands (08.01.2018) (Source: Indian Navy)

The team - under Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, had left India from Goa for their historic journey in September of last year. The team has already made stops in Australia and New Zealand, and will next make stops at Falkland Islands and South Africa before their scheduled return in March.

The women had told members of the Indian press during the flag-off ceremony that they wish to inspire other women to achieve their dreams even if it seemed impossible. They also said they want to instill a spirit of adventure in every Indian through their epic journey.