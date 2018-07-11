हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Watch: Denied mortuary van, man carries mother's body on bike for autopsy

A resident of Mastapur village, the deceased Kunwarbai Banshkar died due to a snake bite.

Watch: Denied mortuary van, man carries mother&#039;s body on bike for autopsy
ANI photo

Bhopal: Be it sending an ambulance or attending patients on time, government hospitals in India are on a splurge of denial.

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh carried his mother's body on a motorcycle for post-mortem after he was allegedly denied a mortuary van by the district hospital in Mohangarh.

A resident of Mastapur village, the deceased Kunwarbai Banshkar died due to a snake bite.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the woman is seen sitting on the bike while her son holds her.

The upper collector SK Ahirwar has, meanwhile, ordered an enquiry into the matter.

Tags:
Madhya PradeshTikamgarhMohangarh hospital

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close