Watch: Doctor lashes out at Union Minister KJ Alphons over flight delay

Imphal: A female passenger, doctor by profession, who had to attend to a critical patient in Imphal, was seen confronting Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam after her flight reprotedly got delayed due to VVIP arrival schedule at the airport.

The angry woman was seen shouting at the union minister and others as she could not reach on time to attend a critical patient due to the delaying of her flight.

The doctor asked KJ Alphons to give in writing that her flights will not be delayed further.

"Yesterday no scheduled flight was diverted or cancelled.But, 3 scheduled flights were delayed by around 2 hrs due to President of India’s flight movement. We heard that 1 pax who was travelling from Imphal to Patna argued with Union Minister KJ Alphons," Airport Director of Imphal said.

However, Alphons dismissed the report saying no controversy took place.

"I don't think there is any controversy at all. I saw this lady in distress and I went up to talk to her. She said she had to attend a funeral in Patna. I told her that there is a protocol when President is landing no flight can take off," Alphons said on Imphal Airport incident.

"Apart from Prime Minister and President, there is no protocol for any minister. The woman had to talk to someone. It is fine with me that she vented her anger on me," he added further.

Earlier, as many as 13 flights were diverted out of Delhi and many were delayed due to a VIP movement. Many passengers were left stranded as nearly 90 domestic flights, arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, were either delayed or diverted due to the VIP movement.