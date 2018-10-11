हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Watch: Drunk man arrested for thrashing cops in Karnataka's Davangere

In the 35-second clip, the man is seen hurling stones at the policemen and pushing one of them to the ground.

Watch: Drunk man arrested for thrashing cops in Karnataka&#039;s Davangere
ANI photo

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested on Wednesday for beating two policemen in Karnataka's Davangere. The man, who was in a drunken state when the incident took place, has reportedly been identified as Rudresh.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the man is seen violently thrashing two traffic police personnel in the middle of a busy road.

Media reports suggest that the policemen were inspecting vehicles in the area when they caught hold of Rudresh who was driving a two-wheeler in a drunken state.

It was after the policemen stopped him enquired, he became violent and started hitting the police personnel.

In the 35-second clip, the man is seen hurling stones at the policemen and pushing one of them to the ground.

KarnatakaDavangere

