Watch: Girl students beat up professor in Patiala for sending obscene messages

It was an unusual scene in a government college for women in Patiala in Punjab when the students were seen beating up a professor. The professor was beaten up by the students of the women’s college as he allegedly sent obscene messages to them on mobile phone.

#WATCH: Professor of Government College for Girls in Patiala gets beaten up by students for allegedly sending obscene messages to the girls. (6.5.2018) pic.twitter.com/PVIT8In998 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018

The incident, which occurred at Government College for Girls in Patiala, was caught on camera and the video was released by news agency ANI.

However, the is not the first such case of a professor indulging in such activities. Earlier this year, a professor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital was accused sexually harassing several women students.

A number of students also staged protests seeking action against the accused professor. They demanded that the professor be suspended and barred from entering the JNU premises. The professor, Atul Johri, was later arrested by Delhi Police, following which he was released on bail.

Launching a massive protest, the students had raised slogans against the university officials and Delhi Police.

A scuffle had broken out when some of them had tried to break the barricades put up by the police.

On the other hand, women rights organisations including All India Democratic Women's Association and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan had also held a protest on Tuesday outside the police station.