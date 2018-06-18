Watch: Gujarat Congress leader Alpesh Thakur showers wads of notes at devotional event

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat Congress leader Alpesh Thakur has triggered a controversy with his act of throwing wads of cash during a devotional programme in Patan. A video showing the Congress leader showering notes was released by news agency ANI.

Gujarat Congress leader Alpesh Thakur has triggered a controversy with his act of throwing wads of cash during a devotional programme in Patan. A video showing the Congress leader showering notes was released by news agency ANI.

The Radhanpur MLA was filmed showering notes during an event organised by members of his community. According to reports, the money showered at such events are collected and used for charity purposes.

Popular Gujarati singer Geeta Rabari also performed at the event. It was during her performance that Thakur indulged in the act, which was recorded by onlookers.

Reports quoted Thakur’s supporters as saying that the act was done just for charity purpose. They claimed that the money would be used for the construction of a girls hostel in the area.

Punjab Kesari quoted Alpesh Thakur as saying that he was aware of a possible controversy over the event, but he did not bother as his act was for a noble cause. He also claimed that all the notes showered by him were of Rs 10 denomination, adding that 15 other lawmakers attended the event along with him.

