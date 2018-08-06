हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Watch: IAF Su-30MKI roars into the night skies of Australia during Exercise Pitch Black 2018

Operation Pitch Black, one of the biggest exercises of its kinds, will continue till August 17.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday displayed their might in the skies of Australia when the Su-30MKI carried out night flying operations to familiarise themselves with the local night flying procedures.

The operations took place during the Force Integration Training (FIT) week of exercise Pitch Black in Australia. "We are training well and shaping up for the main phase of exercise," the IAF tweeted.

In a video shared by the IAF, the flankers can be seen ready for the night operations. "We are focussed, operationally ready and are driven to successfully complete the mission, " the IAF said in the video.  

Earlier on Friday, the IAF participated in the biggest flypast in Exercise Pitch Black’s history. The IAF 4xSu-30MKI (Flankers) teamed up with Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF's) 4xF-18F (Super Hornets) to mesmerise viewers on Mindil Beach, Darwin, during a 90-minute air display. 

The 90-minute air display featured 16 different aircraft types from Australia, France, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the United States, said Air Commodore (AIRCDRE) 'Noddy' Sawade, Director Airshow. 

“A rare event was the four Indian Sukhoi Su-30s and four F/A-18F Super Hornets which flew in formation for the first time, and the United States Marine Corps Ospreys also put on a spectacular handling display right in front of the crowd,” said the RAAF.

Earlier on August 2, the IAF posted a video of the exercise Pitch Black where the RAAF and IAF trained together to build a cohesive combat team. Tweeting a video of the exercise, the IAF wrote, “#ExPitchBlack18 : During the FIT week, RAAF & IAF trained together to build a cohesive combat team. Air to Air Refueling offers Rapid Response, Larger Ranges & Enhanced Loiter Time. Glimpses of AAR from Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) - RAAF's KC30A to IAF's SU-30MKI.”

Operation Pitch Black, one of the biggest exercises of its kinds, will continue till August 17. More than 140 aircraft and 4000 personnel from several countries are participating in the Operation Pitch Black in Australia. 

The Indian contingent in Australia is being led by Group Captain CUV Rao and includes a Garud Team, four SU-30 MKI, one X C-130 and a X C-17 aircraft.

IAFSu-30MKIAustraliaExercise Pitch Black 2018Exercise Pitch BlackOperation Pitch BlackIndian Air ForceAir Force

