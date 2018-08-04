हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pinarayi Vijayan

Watch: In CM Vijayan's presence, man with knife tries to enter Kerala House in Delhi

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was inside the premises at the time of the incident.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: A man armed with a knife attempted to barge inside Kerala House here on Saturday at a time when Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was present inside the premises. He was brought down by cops.

According to news agency ANI, police officials said the man screamed as he attempted to enter the main building and that he had a knife on him. He was taken down by several security personnel and pinned to the ground.

Security personnel have said that the accused is mentally unstable and have sent him to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.

 

 

This is the second instance of someone attempting to breach VIP security blanket after a man drove his SUV into the residence of former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah. While it is reported that the man was unarmed, he even managed to enter the residence before being shot dead. (Read full report here)

