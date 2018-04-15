WATCH: Indian Air Force paratroopers attempt airborne assault under Gagan Shakti 2018

The Indian Air Force (IAF) in a joint operation with the Indian Army Parachute Brigade conducted battalion level airdrop from Hindon airbase on Saturday. A part of the ongoing IAF exercise ‘Gaganshakti-2018’, the assault included paradrop of 560 paratroopers, combat vehicles and GPS guided cargo platforms.

#WATCH Indian Air Force conducted battalion level air drop as part of exercise 'Gagan Shakti' from Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/3a1CJ4wuD8 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

The operation was carried out on the evening and night of 14 Apr 18 in the desert sector.

“The landing force was dropped behind the simulated enemy lines to soften up the likely resistance to our own armoured offensive,” said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

“The airborne force comprised six C-130J and seven An-32 aircraft launched from multiple IAF bases. The force was provided aerial surveillance by AWACS and protected by a Flight of SU-30 Air Superiority Fighters,” it added.

In a joint operation with the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force on Saturday conducted long-range maritime air exercise – Gagan Shakti – in the Western Seaboard. One highlight of the exercise was IL-78 flight refuelling IAF aircraft midair. According to the IAF, the re-fuelling ensures “long range striking capabilities”.

"As part of the ongoing massive IAF exercise 'Gaganshakti', IAF conducted maritime air operations on the western sea board, with the clear aim of air dominance and deep strike validation over the extended area of interest in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)," the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

Airborne operations are a means of aerial insertion of troops, equipment or supplies directly into the battle zone.

“Airborne operations are high risk operations which are based on accurate intelligence, dynamic air dominance by own forces and criticality of requirement by ground forces. Airborne assault is a subset of Airborne Operations wherein combat troops and equipment are para dropped into the tactical battle area. These troops have specific tasks like disrupting enemy lines of communication, capture/ destruction of critical enemy infrastructure.

“The accuracy and outcome of the mission highlights IAF’s multi spectral capabilities and its efficiency in providing timely support to ground forces,” the Defence Ministry added.