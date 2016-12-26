close
WATCH: It's raining cash! Rs 40 lakhs in Rs 10, Rs 20 notes showered on singers in Gujarat

Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 16:02
Navasari: It seems there is no cash crisis with these people featuring in this video.

According to the video footage, approximately Rs 40 lakhs were showered on folk singers in a musical event in Navsari of Gujarat.

Reportedly, the showered amount of Rs 40 lakh was in Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes.

First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:55

