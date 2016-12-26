WATCH: It's raining cash! Rs 40 lakhs in Rs 10, Rs 20 notes showered on singers in Gujarat
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 16:02
Navasari: It seems there is no cash crisis with these people featuring in this video.
According to the video footage, approximately Rs 40 lakhs were showered on folk singers in a musical event in Navsari of Gujarat.
Reportedly, the showered amount of Rs 40 lakh was in Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes.
Here is the video:-
Approximately Rs 40 Lakhs (in Rs 10 & Rs 20 notes) showered on folk singers in a musical event in Navsari, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Z7xByQ1toL
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 26, 2016
First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:55
