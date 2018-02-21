Watch: Justin Trudeau’s 3-year-old son acts cranky with mother Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in Amritsar

Days after a video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau playing with his youngest son Hadrien at Taj Mahal went viral, a new video of the Trudeau family is also likely to be a favourite of the social media, thanks to the three-year-old.

The latest video is that of Trudeau family’s arrival in Amritsar. After stepping out of the plane, Trudeaus wished everyone with Namaste gesture. And when they started walking down the stairs, Justin’s wife extended her hand to help Hardien. But acting cranky, he shrugged her hand off and walked down alone.

On Sunday, when the Trudeaus visited Taj Mahal in Agra, Hardien was seen in a video running towards the Canadian PM, following which Justin took him in his arms and played with him.

Justin Trudeau and family were welcomed at the Amritsar airport by Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Canadian prime minister was greeted with bouquet of flowers by the leaders.

Trudeaus are slated to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The 46-year-old Canadian PM arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a week-long visit on the invitation by his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Canadiam PM also visited Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat during his visit.

Trudeau is expected to visit Jama Masjid in the national capital as well.

Before embarking on his maiden India visit, Trudeau had tweeted, "Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries."

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in key areas of mutual interest trade and investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as an exchange of views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, will also form important components of the visit.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Trudeau on February 23 following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed.