Watch: Justin Trudeau, son play cricket with legends Kapil Dev, Mohd Azharuddin

NEW DELHI: After visiting Agra, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Amritsar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Delhi. The Canadian Prime Minister was on Thursday captured on video playing cricket along with his children. Giving them company were former Indian captains Kapil Dev and Mohd Azharuddin.

In the video, the PM, Azharuddin, and several others can be seen fielding as Kapil Dev bowls to Trudeau's son.

#WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau along with his children at a cricket ground in #Delhi. Former Indian captains Kapil Dev & Mohd Azharuddin also present. pic.twitter.com/qJmKhtrNMX — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

On Wednesday, the Trudeau family had visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Wearing an off-white embroidered kurta-pyjama and head covered with a "kesari" (saffron) headscarf, Trudeau entered the complex with wife Sophie, who was wearing a light turquoise kurta and white palazzo and their children, who were also wearing traditional Indian outfits to loud slogans of "Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal".

The Trudeaus first went to the "Langar Hall", where thousands of devotees partake langar (community food) and also do "sewa", and sat on small stools to knead flour and roll chapatis.

The Canadian Prime Minister also did "parikarma" before entering the sun-soaked and glittering all-gold sanctum sanctorum. The family bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book that is considered as a living guru.

