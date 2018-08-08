हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Watch: 'Kanwariyas' create ruckus, damage vehicle on Delhi street

The video of the incident, which took place around 5 pm, went viral on social media. According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred under the Moti Nagar Police Station. 

Watch: &#039;Kanwariyas&#039; create ruckus, damage vehicle on Delhi street

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a group of 'kanwariyas' resorted to violence on Tuesday in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area after a car brushed past them while driving. The video of the incident, which took place around 5 pm, went viral on social media. According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred under the Moti Nagar Police Station. 

Two people -- a man and a woman-- were present inside when the vehicle brushed one of the 'kanwariyas'. The occupants of the car got into an argument with the 'kanwarias'. The man allegedly slapped a Kanwaria. Following this, the 'kanwarias' damaged the vehicle with sticks. The occupants of the car fled fearing they could be attacked, police said.

At first there was only a single 'kanwariya' hitting the car with a stick but soon after he brings along several others and in a few moments they severerely damage the car. Over 20 Kanwarias damaged a grey Santro car, police added. 

The Delhi Police said that when they reached the spot after hearing the incident, all the 'kanwariyas' had already made their escape. However, in the video, it is seen that while the 'kanwariyas' hit the vehicle the police stand there as mere spectators. There is also no attempt to stop the 'kanwariyas' from wrecking the vehicle.

The Delhi Police said that there has been no complaint filed by the victims. However, the matter is being probed. 

with PTI inputs

